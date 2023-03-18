ADVERTISEMENT

Three persons booked under POCSO Act in Thanjavur district

March 18, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons have been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act in Thanjavur district.

According to police, 35-year-old Victor James Raja of Saliyamangalam was picked up by CBI on March 15 from his house for sending e-mails to the Prime Ministers’ Office. He was interrogated for more than 48 hours and later produced before the court dealing with the POCSO Act in Thanjavur, stating that he was among the 10 accused persons in a child pornography case being probed by the central agency.

The accused person was remanded to judicial custody for two days on Friday evening. The investigating agency has planned to take him into its custody for further interrogation next week.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Kumbakonam Women Police arrested Selvam, 65, and Murugan,,55, of Melacauvery on charges of sexually harassing an eight-year-old girl of the same area. The two men were caught by the public while they were harassing the girl recently and handed over to the police.

Both of them were booked under the POCSO Act and remanded to 15 days judicial custody, police said.

CONNECT WITH US