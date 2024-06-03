ADVERTISEMENT

Three persons booked for child marriage in Papanasam

Published - June 03, 2024 06:51 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The All Women Police, Papanasam, have booked a case under the Child Marriage Act provisions against three persons.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, the All Women Police Papanasam received information from the Police Outpost at the Government District Headquarters Hospital, Kumbakonam, a few days ago stating that a minor girl aged 17 has been admitted at the hospital for delivery.

In the information, it was stated that the minor girl’s marriage was held at a marriage hall in Papanasam in May last year as the bridegroom was a resident of Vanagarampettai, Papanasam.

Subsequently, the All Women Police booked a case under Sections 9 and 10 of Prohibition of Child Marriage Act read with Sections 5 (l) and 5 (j)(ii) of the POCSO Act against Sathish of Vanagarampettai, Balachandran and Jeeva of Sembanarkovil in Mayiladuthurai district.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Tiruchi / crime

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US