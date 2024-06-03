GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three persons booked for child marriage in Papanasam

Published - June 03, 2024 06:51 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The All Women Police, Papanasam, have booked a case under the Child Marriage Act provisions against three persons.

According to the police, the All Women Police Papanasam received information from the Police Outpost at the Government District Headquarters Hospital, Kumbakonam, a few days ago stating that a minor girl aged 17 has been admitted at the hospital for delivery.

In the information, it was stated that the minor girl’s marriage was held at a marriage hall in Papanasam in May last year as the bridegroom was a resident of Vanagarampettai, Papanasam.

Subsequently, the All Women Police booked a case under Sections 9 and 10 of Prohibition of Child Marriage Act read with Sections 5 (l) and 5 (j)(ii) of the POCSO Act against Sathish of Vanagarampettai, Balachandran and Jeeva of Sembanarkovil in Mayiladuthurai district.

