Three persons arrested for damaging government bus

July 12, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Mannargudi Taluk police have arrested three persons for damaging the windscreen of a public transport bus at Bamani near Mannargudi on Monday.

According to police, the incident took place in the evening when the accused boarded the town bus service operated by the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Kumbakonam division, from Mannargudi to Rishiyur and attacked two persons aged around 18 years, both residing in Bamani. The three men who alighted from the bus after attacking the two teenaged persons pelted stones on the back windscreen on the bus.

Subsequently, the bus crew lodged a complaint with the Mannargudi Taluk police, who arrested three 19-year-old persons hailing from Bamani on Tuesday, police said.

CONNECT WITH US