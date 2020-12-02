Three officials arrested by DVAC

PUDUKOTTAI

They wanted bribe for issuing patta

Three officials in Gandharvakottai were arrested by officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) on Wednesday for demanding and receiving bribe from an individual for issuing patta for his land.

The three — a village administrative officer, Surveyor and Zonal Deputy Tahsildar — were those arrested on the graft charge.

According to the complainant, a resident of Gandarvakottai, he had applied for obtaining sub division patta and full field patta for his land for which the Zonal Deputy Tahsildar, Gandharvakottai, Selvaganapathy demanded ₹15,000 as bribe.

Of this, ₹10,000 would be for the surveyor Muthu, ₹4,000 for the Zonal Deputy Tahsildar and ₹1,000 for the VAO, Jerome. Selvaganapathy asked for ₹15,000 to be handed over in total to the VAO.

A case was registered against the three and they were arrested by the DVAC on Wednesday.