Three of family from Canada test positive for COVID-19

Three members of a family visiting Tiruchi from Canada were confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19 by authorities this week, bringing the focus back on adherence to pandemic safety protocols.

The patients tested negative when they were screened on arrival in the first week of April, but later developed mild symptoms of COVID-19 after returning from a social function in Kumbakonam.

“The family is under home quarantine for 14 days,” said M. Yahzini, City Health Officer.

A senior official at the COVID-19 control room in Tiruchi told The Hindu that the new cases would be classified under the visitor category owing to their international travel history. “The number of new infections in the indigenous population in Tiruchi is close to nil at present, but we are always alert for any spike in cases,” the official said.