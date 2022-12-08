Three of family end lives in Tiruchi

December 08, 2022 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Three members of a family allegedly ended their lives in their house at Tiruvanaikoil in the city on Thursday. Police gave the names of the deceased as L. Karthikeyan (35), his mother L. Vasantha (68) and the former’s son K. Swaminathan (8). The reason for the three to end their lives is under investigation. The Srirangam police are probing the case, said police sources. Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

