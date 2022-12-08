Three of family end lives in Tiruchi

December 08, 2022 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Three members of a family allegedly ended their lives in their house at Tiruvanaikoil in the city on Thursday. Police gave the names of the deceased as L. Karthikeyan (35), his mother L. Vasantha (68) and the former’s son K. Swaminathan (8). The reason for the three to end their lives is under investigation. The Srirangam police are probing the case, said police sources.  Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US