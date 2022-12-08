  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Assembly Elections 2022 |Data | The 2022 Gujarat Election was not a tight race unlike 2017 polls

Three of family end lives in Tiruchi

December 08, 2022 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Three members of a family allegedly ended their lives in their house at Tiruvanaikoil in the city on Thursday. Police gave the names of the deceased as L. Karthikeyan (35), his mother L. Vasantha (68) and the former’s son K. Swaminathan (8). The reason for the three to end their lives is under investigation. The Srirangam police are probing the case, said police sources.  Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.