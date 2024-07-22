GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three of a family killed as car rams roadside tree in Karur district

Published - July 22, 2024 12:30 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau
The car which rammed a roadside tree in Karur district in the early hours on Monday.

The car which rammed a roadside tree in Karur district in the early hours on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Three members of a family including a 10-year-old girl were killed and two others sustained injuries after the car they were travelling in rammed a roadside tree on the Madurai - Karur national highway near Andipattikottai in Karur district in the early hours on Monday, July 22, 2024.

The occupants of the car were heading back to Erode after worshipping at the Tiruchendur temple when the fatal accident occured at around 3.30 a.m. The deceased were identified as N. Krishnakumar (40), who drove the vehicle, his minor daughter Varuna and mother-in-law Indrani (67). 

Police sources said Krishnakumar along with his wife, son, daughter and mother-in-law left for Tiruchendur temple from Erode in the car on Saturday evening. He was returning to Erode when he apparently lost control and the vehicle rammed a roadside tree.

In the impact of the collision, Krishnakumar, his daughter and mother-in-law died on the spot. Krishnakumar’s 15-year-old son Sudharshan and wife Mohana (40) sustained injuries and were admitted to a private hospital in Karur. Police suspect that Krishnakumar could have dozed off while driving and lost control of the vehicle leading to the accident. The services of fire fighters were engaged to remove the bodies from the car as the front portion of the vehicle was badly damaged. The Aravakurichi police are investigating. 

