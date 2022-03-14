Three of a family electrocuted near Sirkazhi

Three persons of a family, including a one-year-old child, were electrocuted at Vettangudi in Pudupattinam police limit near Sirkazhi on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Nivasa Rathinam, 35, his wife Hema, 18, and their daughter Migammiya.

Nivasa Rathinam was said to have made an attempt to repair an electrical fault on his own, when he came into contact with a live wire. As he raised an alarm, his wife Hema, who was holding her child on hip, rushed to his rescue. But the mother and child too suffered severe shock and all three died on the spot. The bodies were shifted to Sirkazhi Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Pudupattinam police have registered a case.