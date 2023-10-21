ADVERTISEMENT

Three new RoBs to address traffic woes in Pudukottai

October 21, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Engineer of Highways (Projects) N. Balamurugan at the site of construction of the new road over bridges near Pudukottai | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In an effort to reduce traffic congestion, the Highways Department (Projects Wing) would prepare the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for the construction of three road over bridges (RoBs) across the railway-level crossings on the Tiruchi-Karaikudi-Manamadurai Railway section after inspection on the proposed sites conducted by the Chief Engineer of Highways Department (Projects).

The RoBs, which will be built jointly by the State Highways (Projects Wing) and the Railways, have been planned across the railway-level crossing (LC) 372, 376 and 385 on the Madurai-Pudukottai railway section.

The long-overdue proposals to build RoBs across the three-level crossings were included in the list of RoBs for which administrative sanction was granted in 2023.

LC 372 and 376 are situated between Vellanur and Pudukottai stations, while LC 385 is situated between Pudukottai and Tirumayam. Chief Engineer of Highways Department (Projects) N.Balamurugan, along with senior officials of the Thanjavur and Tiruchi divisions of the Projects wing of the Highways, inspected the sites. The officials have been instructed to initiate steps to prepare the DPRs for the RoBs, besides work alongside the Railways to realise the project.

