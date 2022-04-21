Three new honours degrees in the offing at PMIST

The Periyar Maniammai Institute of Science and Technology plans to introduce new honours degree courses on artificial intelligence, data science and robotics.

An announcement in this regard was made at an event - “Career Path for Software Industry” organised at PMIST on April 19 to provide an insight about the aoftware Industry and its requirements to the graduating students.

While addressing the students, the Assistant Director, District Employment and Career Guidance Centre, Thanjavur, S. Ramesh Kumar enlightened the students about various prospects and openings in the government sector and the Founder, Prag Robotics Private Limited, Sethuraman Krishnamoorty, gave a brief account on the much needed cohesive relationship between the academic skills and technological skills such as AI, Robotics and Data Science.