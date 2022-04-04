Three new COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu’s delta region
There were three new cases of COVID infection in the central region - two in Tiruvarur and one in Thanjavur, on Sunday.
There was nil infection in Ariyalur, Karur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai and Tiruchi districts. In Tiruchi district, two patients were discharged on Sunday after treatment.
