Three new cases in central region

November 22, 2022 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons in the central region, two in Pudukottai and one in Thanjavur district, tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to the bulletin issued by the State Health Department. No fatalities were reported on Tuesday.

Of the 30 active cases of people receiving treatment at home and in hospital, Nagapattinam and Tiruchi districts each reported six cases. There were four active cases each in Mayiladuthurai and Pudukottai districts. Thanjavur district had three active cases. Two active cases each were reported in the districts of Karur, Perambalur, and Tiruvarur. Ariyalur had one active case.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US