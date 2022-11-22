Three new cases in central region

November 22, 2022 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Three persons in the central region, two in Pudukottai and one in Thanjavur district, tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to the bulletin issued by the State Health Department. No fatalities were reported on Tuesday.

Of the 30 active cases of people receiving treatment at home and in hospital, Nagapattinam and Tiruchi districts each reported six cases. There were four active cases each in Mayiladuthurai and Pudukottai districts. Thanjavur district had three active cases. Two active cases each were reported in the districts of Karur, Perambalur, and Tiruvarur. Ariyalur had one active case.