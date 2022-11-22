  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Mexico vs Poland FIFA World Cup Live Score: Lewandowski-led team faces El Tri in Group C

Three new cases in central region

November 22, 2022 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons in the central region, two in Pudukottai and one in Thanjavur district, tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to the bulletin issued by the State Health Department. No fatalities were reported on Tuesday.

Of the 30 active cases of people receiving treatment at home and in hospital, Nagapattinam and Tiruchi districts each reported six cases. There were four active cases each in Mayiladuthurai and Pudukottai districts. Thanjavur district had three active cases. Two active cases each were reported in the districts of Karur, Perambalur, and Tiruvarur. Ariyalur had one active case.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.