Tiruchirapalli

Three new cases in central region

Three new cases of COVID-19 infection was reported in Tiruchi district on Sunday.

There was no incidence of the infection elsewhere in the central districts.

Five COVID-19 patients are undergoing home treatment in Tiruchi district, and one each in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 5, 2022 9:14:43 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/three-new-cases-in-central-region/article65497845.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY