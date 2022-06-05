Three new cases in central region
Three new cases of COVID-19 infection was reported in Tiruchi district on Sunday.
There was no incidence of the infection elsewhere in the central districts.
Five COVID-19 patients are undergoing home treatment in Tiruchi district, and one each in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts.
