Three new cases in central region
Three persons in Tiruchi district tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Saturday, according to the bulletin issued by the State Health Department. There were no fatalities caused by the viral infection.
Seven infected persons were receiving treatment in hospital and at home in the region. Five of the active cases were in Tiruchi, and Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts had one each.
