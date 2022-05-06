Three new cases in central districts
Three persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central districts on Friday, according to the bulletin issued by the State Health Department.
Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Tiruchi districts reported one new infection each. No fatalities were recorded in the region on Friday. There were 14 active cases of patients receiving treatment at home and in hospitals. Of this, Tiruchi had six active cases, while Thanjavur had four. Two active cases were reported in Pudukottai district.
Karur and Tiruvarur districts reported one active case each.
