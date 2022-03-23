Three new cases in central districts
Three persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central districts on Wednesday, according to the bulletin issued by the State Health Department. There were no new infections in the districts of Ariyalur, Karur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Pudukottai and Tiruvarur.
No fatalities were reported from the central region on Wednesday.
Two fresh cases were recorded in Thanjavur district, while one person tested positive in Tiruchi.
Thanjavur district reported 21 active cases, Tiruchi nine and Nagapattinam one.
There were no active cases reported in the Ariyalur, Karur, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur, Pudukottai and Tiruvarur.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.