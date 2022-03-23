Three new cases in central districts

Three persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central districts on Wednesday, according to the bulletin issued by the State Health Department. There were no new infections in the districts of Ariyalur, Karur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Pudukottai and Tiruvarur.

No fatalities were reported from the central region on Wednesday.

Two fresh cases were recorded in Thanjavur district, while one person tested positive in Tiruchi.

Thanjavur district reported 21 active cases, Tiruchi nine and Nagapattinam one.

There were no active cases reported in the Ariyalur, Karur, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur, Pudukottai and Tiruvarur.