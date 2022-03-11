Three new cases in central districts
Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the State Health Department in the central districts on Friday. There were no new cases in Arriyalur, Karur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Perambalur and Pudukottai disricts.
No fatalities were reported on Friday.
Tiruchi, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts recorded one fresh case each.
