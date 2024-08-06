Three national highway stretches in Pudukottai district to turn greener

Preparatory work has begun in full swing to turn three national highways passing through Pudukottai district into green stretches by planting seedlings of native tree species on both sides of the roads in an effort to reduce the impact of air pollution.

The project is executed under the Green Tamil Nadu Mission with funds provided by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The Forest Department, which has been entrusted with this task by the NHAI, has begun digging pits along the Pudukottai-Thanjavur, Tirumayam-Manamadurai and Madurai-Tiruchi national highway stretches. Preparatory work commenced in the last week of July by deploying backhoe loaders to dig pits as per specifications along the three highway stretches.

The Forest Department has been given the target to plant 5,000 seedlings of native/ indigenous tree species each along the three highway stretches. The planting of seedlings are proposed to be taken up next month in those portions of the three highways which comes under the Pudukottai district, the official said.

The NHAI has provided funds to the Forest Department for raising, planting, and maintenance of seedlings. The department has raised seedlings of tree species such as neem, naaval, illupai, tamarind, vengai, pungan, neermaruthu, and thunkumunchi vagai at its three nurseries in Machuvadi near Pudukottai, Kulathur, and Tirumayam in Pudukottai district where they were being maintained ahead of planting.

The Forest Department would take care of the seedlings once planted along the highways by watering and maintaining them for one year. After one year, the NHAI would take over the maintenance of the seedlings, the official said. Tree guards would be put up to protect the seedlings.

The Forest Department in Thanjavur, Sivaganga, Madurai, and Tiruchi districts would take up planting of seedlings in their respective portions of the three highways. Many trees were cut during the road-widening work and to compensate for it, seedlings of various tree species were to be planted, the official said.

The Green Tamil Nadu Mission launched by the State government in 2022 aims at increasing the green cover and forest cover from 23.69% to 33%. Deepak Srivastava, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Mission Director, Green Tamil Nadu Mission, inspected the seedlings of various tree species raised at the nurseries in Pudukottai district recently and the pitting work executed along the Pudukottai-Thanjavur highway stretch.

