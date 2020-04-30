Three more test positive

Three patients, including a pregnant woman tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Thursday. The woman and a man from Perambalur and another person from Ariyalur are admitted to the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital and are undergoing treatment.

The 32-year-old pregnant woman, a resident of Labbaikudikadu was asked to get a COVID-19 test before admission for delivery of her baby at a private hospital in Tiruchi. The test returned positive and the woman was rushed to the Tiruchi GH immediately. “She was due to deliver her third child on May 5. However, now an emergency C- section must be performed. The date of the surgery will be confirmed after consulting gynaecologists at the GH,” R. Yeganathan, Medical Superintendent, MGMGH said.

The second patient, a 51-year-old male works as a pharmacist at Thungapuram Primary Healthcare Centre. The source of the infection for both patients is unclear. Contact tracing is on in the district, official sources said.

Ariyalur

A 36-year-old man who works at Koyambedu vegetable market in Chennai had returned to his hometown, aboard a lorry transporting vegetables on April 26.

The patient, a relative of a woman who works at the Thungapuram PHC in Perambalur district visited the centre with Influenza-like Illness (ILI) symptoms on April 27. He was also rushed to the Tiruchi GH on Wednesday evening. “We have informed officials in Chennai and are tracing contacts in Chennai as well as in Perambalur and Ariyalur. The relative works at the same PHC as the pharmacist who tested positive, however, he is likely to have also contracted the infection in Chennai,” an official said.