Three more night shelters to come up in Tiruchi

The Tiruchi Corporation has initiated steps to establish three more night shelters for the homeless, especially elders, taking the number of such facilities to six in the city.

The project was proposed to meet a much-felt need as several homeless persons were taking shelter on the roadsides and beneath bridges, exposed to the vagaries of nature. Many homeless people were also seen sleeping on road medians, especially near the Srirangam checkpost.

According to the officials, the new shelters, for those with good mental and physical health, would come up at Tiruverumbur, Woraiyur and Srirangam at a cost of ₹1 crore each with all amenities, including dining hall, kitchen, dormitory, sanitary complex and meditation hall.

“Corporation lands have been identified for the purpose. The construction of the shelters would commence once the model code of conduct is relaxed,” said a senior Corporation official.

At present, there are three night shelters for homeless people on Bharathiar Road near the railway junction, E B Road and Madurai Road near Main Guard Gate to accommodate 50 homeless people each.

A non-governmental organisation (NGO) has been roped in for the maintenance of shelters, and caretakers and security guards have been appointed. Surveillance cameras have also been set up at the shelter to monitor those visiting the premises.

Earlier, the civic body streamlined the functioning of night shelters following complaints over the extended stay of a few inmates. Officials said that many inmates are staying permanently in the shelters leaving no space to accommodate new inmates, as the shelter homes are provided with all basic amenities.

Due to adverse weather conditions, a section of residents have urged the civic body to permit the homeless to stay during the day. Following this, the officials have planned to check the feasibility to provide access to them.