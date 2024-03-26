GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three more candidates file nominations for Tiruchi constituency

March 26, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

The Hindu Bureau

Three Independent candidates filed their nomination papers for Tiruchi constituency on Tuesday.

They filed the papers before M. Pradeep Kumar, Collector cum Returning Officer, at the Collector Office. All of them were independents.

With this, the total number of nominations filed for Tiruchi constituency went up to 15. MDMK candidate Durai Vaiko and AIADMK candidate P. Karuppaiah were among the candidates who have filed their nominations for the Tiruchi constituency.

Eleven more nominations were received for Karur Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday.

R. Sadasivam of Naam Tamizhar Katchi and P. Aadhikrishnan of Bahujan Samaj Party were among those who filed their nomination papers before M. Thangavel, Collector cum Returning Officer. Most of the candidates who filed their papers on Tuesday were independents.

According to sources, with the 11 more nominations the total number of nominations filed for Karur constituency has gone up to 26. Congress candidate S. Jothimani will file papers for the Karur constituency on Wednesday.

