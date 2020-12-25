Three more BG stretches to be electrified in early 2021

TIRUCHI

Three more broad gauge stretches, including two falling under the jurisdiction of Tiruchi Railway Division, are poised to get electrified early next year.

The Central Organisation for Railway Electrification (CORE) is executing the overhead electrification projects on the Nidamangalam - Mannargudi; Tiruchi- Pudukottai and Cuddalore - Vriddhachalam broad gauge sections.

Notwithstanding the lockdown, the overhead electrification projects are apace in the three sections with works entering the crucial phase in the Nidamangalam- Mannargudi (about 13 km) stretch. Masts erection have been completed along the section and wiring works were currently under progress in the small stretch. The project in this stretch is expected to be completed next month, says a senior railway official associated with these projects.

An inspection by a power car would be carried out once the wiring works were completed. The CORE was not facing labour shortage for the ongoing works, the official said adding that the project was being executed at a cost of around ₹7 crore.

The Nidamangalam - Mannargudi BG line will become another stretch to get electrified in the delta region once the work gets over. The stretches from Thanjavur to Karaikal via Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Nagore and Mayiladuthurai to Tiruvarur via Peralam and Nannilam besides the mainline section from Villupuram to Thanjavur via Mayiladuthurai and Kumbakonam have already been electrified. The project from Nagapattinam to Velankanni has also been completed.

The official said the CORE has planned to complete the electrification works in the Cuddalore - Vriddhachalam stretch by February as wiring works were nearing completion. As for the Tiruchi - Pudukottai BG stretch which falls under the jurisdiction of Madurai railway division, the electrification project was proposed to be completed by March. The project is part of the Tiruchi - Pudukottai - Karaikudi - Manamadurai - Virudhunagar overhead electrification works.