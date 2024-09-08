ADVERTISEMENT

Three men from Chennai drown in Kollidam river near Poondi Matha Church; search on for two others

Published - September 08, 2024 07:37 pm IST - THANJAVUR

They were part of a group of 18 people that travelled to Velankanni on September 6; on the morning of September, the group visited Annai Maria Basilica near Thirukattupalli

The Hindu Bureau

Three men from Chennai drowned in the Kollidam near Poondi Matha Church in Thanjavur district. Search operations are on to trace two others.

The police said Franklin, 23, Antony, 20, Kishore alias Tamilarasan, 20, and Kalaivendan, 20, from Chennai, and Manohar, 19, from Nellore in Andhra Pradesh were part of a group of 18 people who travelled to Velankanni in Nagapattinam district on September 6. On the morning of September 7, they visited the Annai Maria Basilica near Thirukattupalli in Thanjavur district.

After cooking near Mahimaipuram, close to the basilica, Franklin, Antony, Kishore, Kalaivendan, and Manohar — went to bathe in the Kollidam. Soon, they drowned one after another. When the five failed to return, the rest of the group went to check and found Kalaivendan and Kishore lying lifeless on the riverbank.

Fire and Rescue Services and the local police were immediately alerted. A team of over 40 personnel, including firefighters and local fishermen from Thiruvaiyaru and Thanjavur, searched the river for several hours and found Manohar’s body. Franklin and Antony are missing.

Thanjavur District Collector P. Priyanka Pankajam visited the site. She urged the public not to swim in the river citing the unpredictable depth and presence of sand dunes.

A similar tragedy occurred on October 3, 2022, when six people from Siluvaipatti, Thoothukudi, drowned in the same area of the Kollidam.

