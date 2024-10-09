Three major projects, including new building with modern facilities for bus stand, set for implementation in Pudukottai

Three major projects are set for implementation in Pudukottai Corporation limits at a total cost of₹ 145. 55 crore.

Construction of a building for the new bus stand, underground drainage system to cover seven wards and round-the-clock drinking water supply to five wards are the three projects for which the foundation stone was laid by the Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru at a function held on the Pudukottai Corporation office premises on Wednesday in the presence of Law Minister S. Regupathy, Collector M. Aruna and other officials.

The underground drainage system is to be laid under the Amrit 2.0 scheme in wards 1,2,3,4,40,41 and 42 providing connections to as many as 8,101 houses benefiting 30,500 people at a cost of ₹ 101.34 crore.

The round-the-clock drinking water supply will be provided on all seven days without any interruptions to wards 38, 39,40,41 and 42. A total number of 3,850 new drinking water connections are to be provided under this project which will benefit 22,000 people. This project is to be executed at a cost of ₹ 25.31 crore.

Construction of a building with modern facilities for the new bus stand will be executed at a cost of ₹ 18.90 crore to replace the 45-year-old existing building. This project will be executed under the Kalaignar Urban Development Scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Nehru said Pudukottai along with Namakkal, Tiruvannamalai and Karaikal had been upgraded into Corporations. Mr. Nehru said Chief Minister had given instructions to improve facilities in bigger districts and places which attracted tourists and devotees in large numbers.

He said the Chief Minister had constituted a committee, comprising IAS officials, to examine which municipalities and town panchayats could be upgraded, bifurcation of panchayats with higher population and increasing the number of panchayat unions. The committee is expected to submit its report in a month, he said adding that views and suggestions of the general public would be obtained.

