GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three major projects, including new building with modern facilities for bus stand, set for implementation in Pudukottai

Published - October 09, 2024 06:37 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Three major projects are set for implementation in Pudukottai Corporation limits at a total cost of₹ 145. 55 crore.

Construction of a building for the new bus stand, underground drainage system to cover seven wards and round-the-clock drinking water supply to five wards are the three projects for which the foundation stone was laid by the Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru at a function held on the Pudukottai Corporation office premises on Wednesday in the presence of Law Minister S. Regupathy, Collector M. Aruna and other officials. 

The underground drainage system is to be laid under the Amrit 2.0 scheme in wards 1,2,3,4,40,41 and 42 providing connections to as many as 8,101 houses benefiting 30,500 people at a cost of ₹ 101.34 crore.

The round-the-clock drinking water supply will be provided on all seven days without any interruptions to wards 38, 39,40,41 and 42. A total number of 3,850 new drinking water connections are to be provided under this project which will benefit 22,000 people.  This project is to be executed at a cost of ₹ 25.31 crore.

Construction of a building with modern facilities for the new bus stand will be executed at a cost of ₹ 18.90 crore to replace the 45-year-old existing building. This project will be executed under the Kalaignar Urban Development Scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Nehru said Pudukottai along with Namakkal, Tiruvannamalai and Karaikal had been upgraded into Corporations. Mr. Nehru said Chief Minister had given instructions to improve facilities in bigger districts and places which attracted tourists and devotees in large numbers.

He said the Chief Minister had constituted a committee, comprising IAS officials, to examine which municipalities and town panchayats could be upgraded, bifurcation of panchayats with higher population and increasing the number of panchayat unions. The committee is expected to submit its report in a month, he said adding that views and suggestions of the general public would be obtained.

Published - October 09, 2024 06:37 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.