Three killed

02 January 2021 19:39 IST

THANJAVUR

Three persons travelling on a motorcycle died after an overhead television network cable snapped and fell on them on Thanajvur-Ariyalur Road at Arasur near Thanjavur on Saturday afternoon.

According to police, the motorcycle ridden by Manikandan (32).

In all four persons were said to have been riding on the motorcycle. Manikandan was accompanied by Chakkubai (70), Akilesh (12) and Bharani (10) of Thiruvaiyaru Melavattam when the accident took place.

The cable was cut after getting entangled in a sugarcane-laden tractor trailers proceeding in front of the motorcycle, police said.

While Manikandan, Chakkubai and Akilesh died on the spot, Bharani was rushed to the Government Hospital, Thiruvaiyaru. The Naducauvery police have registered a case.