Tiruchirapalli

Three killed

PUDUKOTTAI

Three persons were killed when a car collided with a lorry at Kodumbalur Chathram near Viralimalai in Pudukottai district on Saturday evening.

Three persons travelling in the car, identified by the police as Mithun Kishore, Aravind and Bharat, died on the spot. Traffic on the Tiruchi-Madurai National Highway was disrupted for sometime due to the accident.

