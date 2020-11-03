Tiruchirapalli

Three killed on road accident

Special Correspondent TIRUCHI 03 November 2020 20:06 IST
Updated: 03 November 2020 20:07 IST

Labourers V. Kamala, 63, V. Vijayalakshmi, 65, both from Melamarudhur, and K. Thangaboopathi, 22, driver of a mini goods carrier, died after the vehicle knocked them and fell into a nearby canal at Melamarudhur near Tiruthuraipoondi in Tiruvarur district on Tuesday.

The two women were sitting under one of the pillars constructed for a railway overbridge at Melamarudhur after their day’s work when the driver of the mini goods carrier reportedly drove the vehicle in a negligent manner and dashed against the two women killing them. The vehicle lost control after hitting the two women and fell into a nearby canal and overturned causing the death of the driver. The vehicle was being engaged for loading construction materials for the bridge works taken up as part of laying a railway line between Tiruthuraipoondi and Agastiampalli. The bodies of the two women and the driver were kept in the mortuary at Government Hospital, Tiruthuraipoonodi.

