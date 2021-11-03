Three killed in road accident

Three persons were killed in a road accident at Mattangal near Gandharvakottai on Tuesday night.

According to sources, Subramanian, his wife Chithra, 36, and M. Lakshmi, 38, of Mohanur were proceeding to Gandharvakottai on two separate bikes. When they were passing through Mattangal a van heading to Pattukkottai hit their two-wheelers. While Chitra died on the spot, Lakshmi died on the way to Government Hospital at Gandharvakottai. Subramanian died on the way to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital.

Gandharvakottai police registered a case and arrested the van driver, R. Muruganandam, of Periamottai.