Tiruchirapalli

Three killed in road accident

Three persons were killed in a road accident at Mattangal near Gandharvakottai on Tuesday night.

According to sources, Subramanian, his wife Chithra, 36, and M. Lakshmi, 38, of Mohanur were proceeding to Gandharvakottai on two separate bikes. When they were passing through Mattangal a van heading to Pattukkottai hit their two-wheelers. While Chitra died on the spot, Lakshmi died on the way to Government Hospital at Gandharvakottai. Subramanian died on the way to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital.

Gandharvakottai police registered a case and arrested the van driver, R. Muruganandam, of Periamottai.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 3, 2021 5:29:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/three-killed-in-road-accident/article37322123.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY