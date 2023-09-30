Three killed in private bus, car collision in Pudukottai district

September 30, 2023 01:10 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Three persons died and six others were injured in a road accident involving a private bus and a car on the Tiruchi - Manamadurai highway at Sebasthiarpuram in the district on Friday.

The accident occurred at around 11.30 a.m. when the bus was on its way to Pudukottai from Madurai and the car, in which a group of four persons were travelling, was on its way to Sivaganga from Tiruchi. The two vehicles, travelling oppoite directions, collided.

The car driver P. Santhosh (25) and a passenger N. Adhimukilan (25), died on the spot, while another occupant identified as N. Rajeswari (50) succumbed to injuries at the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital, said police sources.

Two more passengers in the car identified as N. Akilan (20) and A. Adhisaran (14) were undergoing treatment at the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital. Four bus passengers sustained injury in the collision. The Namanasamudram police are investigating the case.