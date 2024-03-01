Three killed in an accident on Tiruchi-Karur highway 

March 01, 2024 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Three persons were killed on the spot when a truck loaded with mineral sand hit an autorickshaw at Pettaivaithalai in Tiruchi district on Thursday night.

According to police sources, the accident took place around 11 p.m. on Thursday at Sakthi Nagar near Pettaivaithalai on the Tiruchi-Karur highway when the driver of the going from Karaikal towards Karur, lost control of the vehicle, and hit an autorickshaw coming in the opposite direction.

Both the vehicles overturned and fell into Ayyan Vaikal. After being alerted by the local people, the Pettaivaithalai police rushed to the spot and took out the vehicles. The driver and passengers of the autorickshaw were killed on the spot.

Police identified them as Aravind, 30, Sumathi, 65, and Saravanan, 35. Their bodies were sent to the Government Hospital at Srirangam for an autopsy. The Pettaivaithalai police have registered a case and arrested the truck driver, M. Velliraja, of Kulithalai.

Road safety activist P. Ayyarappan demanded the State government to release solatium for the accident victims.