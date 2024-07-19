Three killed as two-wheelers collide near Pattukottai

Three persons, including a nine-year-old boy, were killed in a road accident near Pattukottai on July 19.

According to the police, the accident occurred on Friday morning when one of the victims, Radhika, 30, of Vikramam near Madukkur, was proceeding to Paravakottai on a two-wheeler with her son Monish.

She attempted to overtake a bus going towards Mannargudi but her vehicle collided with another two-wheeler coming in the opposite direction. In the impact, Radhika, Monish and the two-wheeler rider, Vignesh, 18, of Paignganadu in Tiruvarur district were killed on the spot. The Madukkur police have registered a case and are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.