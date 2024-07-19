GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three killed as two-wheelers collide near Pattukottai

A woman two-wheeler rider, with her nine-year-old son riding pillion, tried to overtake a Mannargudi-bound bus when the accident occurred

Published - July 19, 2024 06:01 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons, including a nine-year-old boy, were killed in a road accident near Pattukottai on July 19.

According to the police, the accident occurred on Friday morning when one of the victims, Radhika, 30, of Vikramam near Madukkur, was proceeding to Paravakottai on a two-wheeler with her son Monish.

She attempted to overtake a bus going towards Mannargudi but her vehicle collided with another two-wheeler coming in the opposite direction. In the impact, Radhika, Monish and the two-wheeler rider, Vignesh, 18, of Paignganadu in Tiruvarur district were killed on the spot. The Madukkur police have registered a case and are investigating.

