Three killed as SUV overturns

PUDUKOTTAI

12 December 2020 20:30 IST

Three persons were killed when a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) in which they were travelling overturned near Kodumbalur junction on Tiruchi-Madurai road on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as K. Faisal Gani, 45, K. Mohammed Rizath, 38, both brothers from Athikulam in Madurai, and S. Abubakkar, 48, of Kodanginayakkanpatti near Nilakottai in Dindigul district. They were on the way to Tiruchi from Madurai. All of them died on the spot.

The driver was said to have lost control of the vehicle and it subsequently went upside down and fell into a roadside ditch, the police said.

N. Abuthahir of Goripalayam in Madurai, the driver of the vehicle, who sustained injuries, has been admitted to the Government Hospital in Manapparai. Viralimalai police have registered a case.