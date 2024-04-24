GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three killed as car falls into roadside ditch on Tiruchi - Madurai national highway

April 24, 2024 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons, including a woman, in a car died after the vehicle fell into a road-side ditch along Tiruchi - Madurai national highway at Yagapuram in Tiruchi district on Wednesday.

Police identified the deceased as S. Gopi, 57, his wife G. Vijayalakshmi, 51, and S. Kannan, 47, brother of Gopi. The car was driven by Gopi. 

The three were proceeding from Tiruchi to Virudhunagar in the car to attend a function of their relative when the accident occurred around 9.45 a.m. Police said Gopi drove the car in a rash and negligent manner due to which he lost control and the vehicle fell into a road-side ditch and overturned.

While Vijayalakshmi died on the spot, Kannan died at the Government Hospital, Thuvarankurichi. Gopi was referred to Manapparai Government Hospital where he died. Thuvarankurichi police have registered a case, said police sources. 

