March 09, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Three tamers were injured at the vadamadu manjuvirattu organised at Kulathur village in the Gandharvakottai block of Pudukkottai district on Saturday.

As many as 140 tamers and 12 bulls participated in the event. The injured tamers were treated at the event venue, the police sources said.