Three injured in clash between TVK and CPI(M) members in Nagapattinam

A clash erupted between members of Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI(M) at Perungadambanoor panchayat in Nagapattinam on Sunday over the installation of a flagpole. Three persons were injured, with one of them suffering a head injury.

The incident occurred when TVK members, led by party functionary Marimuthu, were installing a flagpole near the CPI(M) office in the panchayat. CPI(M) members Ilangovan and Durai, both from the same village along with three others, objected to this and requested Mr. Marimuthu to shift it. The verbal confrontation quickly escalated into a physical fight, with both sides allegedly attacking each other. Mr. Marimuthu suffered a head injury while Mr. Ilangovan and Mr. Durai were also injured. All three were admitted to Nagapattinam Government Medical College and Hospital in Orathur for treatment.

Later, the flagpole was installed at a different location under the supervision of local police.

Both TVK and CPI(M) members filed complaints at the Kilvelur police station. In his complaint, Mr Marimuthu said he was assaulted by CPI(M) members. CPI(M) North Nagapattinam unit secretary V.V. Raja alleged in his complaint that Mr. Marimuthu, along with his wife and son, attacked five of CPI(M) members. Mr. Raja also alleged that a seven-member gang later seized his two-wheeler and stole ₹42,000.

The Kilvelur police have registered cases against both the groups and are investigating.

