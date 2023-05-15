Three, including two sisters, drown in pond in Pudukottai district

May 15, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Three persons, including two sisters, drowned in a pond at Pallathuviduthi village under Alangudi police station limits in Pudukottai district on Monday. Police identified the deceased as R. Anandkumar (29), his elder brother’s daughters V. Akshaya (15) and V. Dhanalakshmi (12) who all resided at Udhagamandalam. The three had come for a temple festival at Pallathuviduthi- their native village - when the incident occurred.

Police sources said Akshaya and Dhanalakshmi went to the pond to take a bath in the evening when they drowned. Anandkumar who went to their rescue also drowned. The bodies were retrieved from the waterbody and sent to the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital for autopsy. The Alangudi police are investigating.