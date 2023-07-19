July 19, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Three, including two children and a 30-year-old woman, sustained minor injuries when the plaster of the ceiling of an Anganwadi centre peeled off and fell at Aranthangi in Pudukottai district on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the incident occurred while the health officials were administering vaccine to children in the locality. Ramala Begam, who had come to the centre to get her 10-month-old boy vaccinated, and a 3-year-old girl child from the anganwadi sustained minor injuries. They were rushed to Aranthangi government hospital for treatment.

Following the incident, the Municipality Commissioner inspected the site and ordered the officials to seal the centre.

According to sources, the building which was more than 20 years old was renovated a year ago. Residents and parents of the children sought immediate action against the contractor, who has been assigned the job of maintaining the building.

