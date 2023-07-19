ADVERTISEMENT

Three hurt after plaster of anganwadi centre falls off

July 19, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Three, including two children and a 30-year-old woman, sustained minor injuries when the plaster of the ceiling of an Anganwadi centre peeled off and fell at Aranthangi in Pudukottai district on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the incident occurred while the health officials were administering vaccine to children in the locality. Ramala Begam, who had come to the centre to get her 10-month-old boy vaccinated, and a 3-year-old girl child from the anganwadi sustained minor injuries. They were rushed to Aranthangi government hospital for treatment.

Following the incident, the Municipality Commissioner inspected the site and ordered the officials to seal the centre.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to sources, the building which was more than 20 years old was renovated a year ago. Residents and parents of the children sought immediate action against the contractor, who has been assigned the job of maintaining the building.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US