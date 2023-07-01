Three held on murder charge near Tiruchi

July 01, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A 40-year-old onion vendor native of Tiruchi was allegedly murdered by his wife and relatives at his residence on Saturday.

According to the police, S. Sivalingam, an onion vendor, was allegedly harassing his wife S. Danalaxmi, often under the influence of alcohol. On Saturday, Danalaxmi and three others, identified as Senthikumar, Arumugam, and Sumathi, murdered Sivalingam using an iron rod at his residence at Vasan Valley, which falls under the jurisdiction of Somarasampettai police station limits.

They dumped the victim’s body in a gunny sack and transported it in a car. Meanwhile, during a vehicle check, they were intercepted by the Ramji Nagar police near Navalur Kuttapattu bridge. The police arrested three persons and launched searches to nab Senthilkumar.