Three held for throwing crude bombs at house of history-sheeter

November 07, 2023 05:18 pm | Updated 05:18 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi City Police on Tuesday arrested three persons for throwing crude bombs at the house of a history-sheeter at Thiruvanaikoil on November 5.

The arrested persons were identified as A. Varadharajan, R. Mukesh, and T. Aiyappan. They threw the crude bombs at the house of a rowdy G. Manikandan on Bharathi Street in Thiruvanaikoil on Sunday over personal animosity between two gangs of rowdies.+

Manikandan was an A-category anti-social in the list of history sheeters. No one was injured in the incident. A case was registered at Srirangam police station.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police sources said many cases were pending against Varadharajan and Mukesh. They arrested all three persons involved in the incident on Tuesday and remanded them in judicial custody.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.