Three held for sexually assaulting minor girl

Musiri All Women Police has arrested three persons on charges of abducting and sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl in the district in 2021 and video recording the crime in their mobile phones. The arrest was made acting on a complaint lodged by the minor girl recently.
The crime was allegedly committed in a eucalyptus grove in November 2021. Musiri All Women Police are on the look out for three more persons who have also been named as the accused in the case. The video clip was reportedly posted on social media.
Police sources said the girl was allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted by a gang which threatened to circulate the video clip if she revealed the incident to anyone.
Later, the minor girl was married off by the family. The girl has since been rescued and handed over to a home in Tiruchi. A case under the POCSO Act has been registered.
