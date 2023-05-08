Three held for sexually assaulting a minor

May 08, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi district rural police on Sunday arrested three persons for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old minor native of Pudukottai.

Police sources said a 16-year-old girl, a native of Pudukottai district, was working as an employee in a private company in Tiruchi district. On May 1, she went missing, and a case was registered at Manapparai police station.

Meanwhile, K. Mubarak Ali, 32, a native of Vellore district who was working in a restaurant in Bengaluru was introduced to the minor through social media. On May 1, he took her to Bengaluru and sexually assaulted her. He allegedly coerced her into changing her religion for marriage. He left Bengaluru and left her under the custody of his friends, K. Niyaz, 32, and M. Saddam Hussain, 28, natives of Vellore district. Police sources said they both sexually assaulted her.

Meanwhile, the girl managed to contact her parents and informed them about the sexual assault. A special police team from Manapparai rescued the girl.

The police also arrested the three accused under Sections 366 (Kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her mar­riage, etc.), 367 (Kidnapping or abducting in order to subject person to grievous hurt, slavery, etc), 342 (Punishment for wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code and under the provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. All of them were remanded in judicial custody.