Three held for murder of 15-year-old boy in Kumbakonam

Published - June 25, 2024 05:25 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

A 15-year-old boy was murdered near Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district on Sunday (June 23, 2024).

According to police, the boy hailed from Moopakovil in Kumbakonam and was reportedly in love with a girl living in the same area for the past few years. The girl suddenly broke off the relationship and found ‘new love’ with a 19-year-old boy, Poochi of Vazhinadappu.

She broke off that relationship too within three months and revived her old relationship with the minor boy. Irritated by her action, Poochi and his friends allegedly attempted to persuade him to stay away from the girl.

On Sunday, Poochi and two of his friends allegedly took the boy to an agriculture field abutting the Melathukuruchi burial ground near Kumbakonam and attacked him with lethal weapons. Locals found his body the next day and alerted Melathukuruchi village administrative officer S. Elavarasan, who informed the police.

The investigation led to the arrest of Poochi and his friends, Bharath, 20, of Melakottaiyur and a 17-year-old boy of Vazhinadappu, police said.

