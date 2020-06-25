Three held for illegally felling teak trees

TIRUCHI

A Forest Department team has arrested three persons on the charge of cutting 15 teak trees raised along Uyyakondan channel between Cholamadevi and Keezhakurichi near Tiruverumbur on the city’s outskirts.

The arrested persons were identified as Thyagu, 55, Dinesh Thyagu, 28, and Subramanian, 42.

The action was based on information that the trio illegally cut the trees belonging to the Forest Department and hid them in their houses.

A case was registered against them and a penalty of ₹1.20 lakh imposed on the orders of District Forest Officer D. Sujatha.

The three men were then let off, the department sources said.