Three held for forcing minor girl into marriage

The All Women Police in Jayamkondam on Wednesday arrested three persons for forcing a minor girl into marriage.

According to sources, a relative of the 16-year-old girl had expressed his desire to marry her. However, she wanted to pursue higher studies. But their parents had allegedly forced the girl to marry the youth.

Shortly after the marriage in 2021, fissures cropped up between the newly wed couple. The girl was forced to return to her parents. Moreover, the mother of the youth was said to have been taking steps for his second marriage.

Following this, the girl preferred a complaint with the All Women Police. Acting on it, the police registered a case against six persons and arrested the youth under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). The mother-in-law and mother of the complainant were also arrested.