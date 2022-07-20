Three held for damaging furniture of a school

The police on Wednesday detained three persons including the father of a student for vandalising furniture of a school in Srirangam.

According to sources, Sivakumar (40) of Keela Adayavalanjan Street had gone to pick up his 10-year-old son, who is studying Class V in Sree Vaijayanthee Vidyalaya at Mangamma Nagar, after the closure of the school for the day. By the time, he reached the school, his son was said to have returned home. Since no one was there at his home, he had gone to his relative’s house.

But, Sivakumar, on the presumption that his son was missing, allegedly damaged some furniture in the school with the support of two others. He also attacked an administrator and a watchman of the school.

Acting on a complaint, the police rushed to the spot and picked up Sivakumar and two others for questioning.